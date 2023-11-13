Mining forum in Sekhukhune opposes deployment of soldiers to illegal mining areas

At least one mining forum in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, believes the Presidential decree to deploy soldiers to illegal mining areas undermines development. President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of more than 3 000 soldiers for six months to help police with operations, to deal with heavily armed illegal miners. Tokelo Mahlakone, a mining forum member says, “We are very disappointed with the President’s decision to deploy the soldiers.

Because people in this area are benefitting from this chrome mine, they are now able to put food on the table.” “The government has failed us, they are the ones who should have legalised these mines so that people should be employed. If they had taken control of this from the start, we would not be here and talking about illegal mining today.” In September last year, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Mining and Mineral Resources visited the areas and acknowledged that there was a need to fast-track the issuing of mining licences to local

