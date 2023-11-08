Mineral Commodities Ltd ‘Slapp suit’ partly settled with environmental activists out of court

Just over half of the claims in a long-running R14.25-million “Slapp” defamation action brought by Australian mining interests against six South African environmentalists and social activists have been settled out of court. The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.
Slapp is an acronym for Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation and describes a legal strategy typically employed by wealthy individuals or large corporations to sue critics for huge defamation damages in order to discourage, censor, intimidate and silence them or to tie them up in lengthy and very expensive court action. This particular action, involving a number of defamation claims in three cases, was brought by Australian mining company Mineral Commodities Ltd (known as MRC), its South African subsidiary, Mineral Sands Resources (MSR), then MRC executive chairman Mark Caruso, and MRC black empowerment partner Zamile Quny
