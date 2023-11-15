Military arrests 15 suspects involved in various crimes

The military said the arrests were made between October and November. It said 15 suspects were apprehended while committing various crimes. Troops and police personnel attached to the Operations SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and HAKORIN DAMISA, units in Plateau and Kaduna states have arrested several persons alleged to be involved in kidnapping, banditry, gunrunning and other offences in both states. The military said the arrests were made between October and November.

It said 15 suspects were apprehended in connection with kidnapping, murder, arms dealing, criminal attacks, cattle rustling, drug peddling, farm destruction, as well as recovered arms/ammunition and illicit drugs. The statement said on 6 November, troops arrested Jerome Bulus-Alamba and Denis Yohanna at Fang village in Riyom Local Government of Plateau, in connection with the murder of one Abdulkarim Sa'idu on 24 October 202

