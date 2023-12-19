Migration: A Perfect Animation for the Holiday Season

If you need to take the kids to a movie this holiday season it should be Migration. It has amazingly crisp visuals, the story and writing are actually rather decent and it bucks the trend of bloated runtimes with a brisk 131 minutes of air. Really the perfect formula for succeeding as an end of year animation. Okay that’s the review. We want to knock off for the year. We’re so tired.

We wish we could fly expense-free to a tropical paradise like the characters in this movie but we’ll take any break from work.Migration is the latest animation from Illumination. The house built on Minions is absolutely flush with cash after the insane success with the The Super Mario Bros. Movie all the way back in April and the general public was eagerly waiting to see what the company would do next. That next project is based on a family of Mallard ducks who are relatively happy in their sheltered pond, but the idea to migrate to Jamaica is put into their heads as a call to adventure by a visiting duck famil





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Durban prepares for holiday season with festive season preparationsCOASTAL CONCERNS: How safe are South Africa’s popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Investing in Coastal Holiday Homes and Airbnb RentalsSeeff Property Group highlights the growing demand for holiday homes and Airbnb rentals in coastal towns, particularly in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Despite a slower sales market, properties in holiday towns are still selling for high prices, attracting both investors and those looking for a second home.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Outstanding Books from Africa and the Diaspora for the Holiday SeasonA list of outstanding books published from across Africa and the diaspora to make the most of your off-screen time during the holiday season. Includes poetry, plays, memoirs, and novels showcasing the best of Africa and the diaspora this year.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Summer Season Boosts Holiday Home Sales in Coastal AreasHoliday home sales have seen an uptick in coastal areas, with notable growth in transaction volumes and higher price growth compared to inland areas.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Tips for Holiday BudgetingMaria Smit, a certified financial planner, provides tips for approaching the festive season with a well-thought-out financial plan.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Tips for a Secure Holiday PlanWith the holiday season upon us, scammers 📱 are actively seeking opportunities to exploit unsuspecting individuals 😮‍💨 TheCitizenLifestyle Scam HolidaySeason Read more here ⬇️

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »