JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s first pro-wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile "Max" Kulati defended his title at the 2023 International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IBFF) World Championship in Koper, Slovenia.

FILE: South Africa’s first pro-wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile "Max" Kulati defended his title at the 2023 International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IBFF) World Championship in Koper, Slovenia. Picture: Supplied.

“To Glenryck I would like to thank you for being able to cover all my costs when I went to Slovenia. Because if it wasn't for you I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to raise the country’s flag high." "And without Psycho Skull Supplements I wouldn’t have gotten my physic to the level that it is now. I’m really grateful to Lenard and Manny Manster Jardine for believing in me,” said an emotional Kulati. headtopics.com

FILE: Team South AFrica at the 2023 International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IBFF) World Championship in Koper, Slovenia. Picture: Supplied. Dreamingly, the athlete talks of the stages he would like to be on, saying the 2024 IBFF Mr and Miss Universe is still on his list, and maybe a return to Slovenia to continue his dominance and win the title for a record third time.

IBFF All Africa Cup is the only pro-show in South Africa where pro-bodybuilders can attend and compete. On the development of sports Kualti said people with disabilities remain at a disadvantage as they desire to compete and take part in sport recreationally, however face serious challenges of resources and a generally inaccessible world if they're from a disadvantaged community. headtopics.com

The athlete hopes to one day change the lives of people from his community and bring back hope to them and hopefully build a gym that is accessible to people of all abilities.