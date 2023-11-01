Midterm Budget Speech 2023: The good and bad – Godongwana’s address summarised

As a result, gross debt rises from R4.8 trillion in 2023/24 to R5.2 trillion in the next financial year. By 2025/26, it will exceed the R6 trillion mark.Over the MTEF, interest costs amount to R1.3 trillion.The Eskom Debt Relief Amendment Bill tabling this afternoon seeks to enhance the enforceability of the conditions agreed under the debt relief agreement.

It provides for the payment of interest by Eskom on amounts advanced as part of the debt relief loan. The Amendment also provides for the reduction of the amount of debt relief available to Eskom, in the event that the entity does not comply with the National Treasury conditions.These principles and strict conditionalities, greatly enhanced by the Amendment, are a key part of how we will deal with Eskom and all other state-owned entities, to avoid a repeat of the mistakes of previous bailouts.

R1.6 billion is being made available for disaster relief, including to repair flood damage in various provinces.Tax revenue collection, is projected to fall short of 2023 Budget estimates by R56.8 billion in 2023/24 and R121.4 billion between 2024/25 and 2025/26.67 applications by municipalities had been submitted for Eskoms debt relief programme. They represent R56.8 billion or 97% of total municipal debt owed to Eskom at end-March 2023.

“No modern economy can thrive and grow new industries if rail lines are beset by delays, and ports are unable to efficiently handle incoming and outgoing cargo.”

