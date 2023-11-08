Middelburg court dismisses Kusile corruption case due to unreasonable delay

The Middelburg court has clipped the NPA’s wings in the Kusile corruption case which includes Eskom's former interim Chief Executive, Matshela Koko and former Salga Chief Executive Thabo Mokwena as co-accused. The Middelburg regional court has struck the R2.2-billion Kusile corruption case from the court roll, saying the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) request for additional time to investigate amounted to an “unreasonable delay”.

The matter has the potential, however, to be re-enrolled if the NPA secures a written letter from the National Director of Public Prosecutions confirming they are ready to proceed with the case





