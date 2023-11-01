Mid-term budget: Tax hikes on the horizon

The announcement came in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stressed the need to stabilise public finances and contain a “The main budget deficit has increased by R54.7 billion compared with the 2023 budget estimates. This reflects lower revenue performance, higher wage bill costs and higher projected debt-service costs,” Godongwana said.

Revenue collection is expected to be R56.8 billion lower than forecast in the main budget in February. The main reason for this, the minister said, was a sharp fall in corporate income tax, particularly from the mining sector, as the commodities boom waned.

“The result of the shortfall is a substantial worsening in the main budget deficit in the current fiscal year. We are now projecting a deficit of 4.9% of GDP compared to our previous estimate of 4%.”According to the treasury, tax revenues are expected to increase to R2.1 trillion or 25.1% of GDP, by 2026-27.

“Revenue collection, however, is projected to fall short of 2023 budget estimates by R121.4 billion between 2024-25 and 2025-26, with tax buoyancies generally lower over the medium term.” It added that the current sharp contraction in commodity prices “suggests that the windfall tax receipts that South Africa enjoyed in recent years have come to an end”.

“Given the extent of fiscal consolidation required, the minister of finance will propose tax measures to raise an additional R15 billion in 2024-2025 in the 2024 budget.”

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Olympic Qualifier - Super Falcons Ready to Face Africa's Best Teams -The Super Falcons, nine-time African champions, will next meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the race after easing past Ethiopia with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Tax hikes incoming as South Africa’s budget falls shortNational Treasury will look to raise an additional R15 billion through taxes next year.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa’s rand strengthened ahead of mid-term budgetThe South Africa's rand strengthened on Monday at the start of a data-heavy week that includes the government's midterm budget statement.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Social unrest warning for South Africa ahead of mid-term budgetIf Enoch Godongwana goes too far in tomorrow’s MTBPS, there could be disastrous consequences for South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Goodbye medical aid tax credits in South AfricaThe National Department of Health says South Africa can’t have ‘parallel systems’ to the NHI – because the rich will keep using them to sidestep government’s plans for healthcare.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »