Microsoft System Engineer - North West

Server Administration: Perform server administration tasks, such as installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of Windows servers. Active Directory Management: Manage and maintain the Active Directory infrastructure, including user accounts, group policies, security, and authentication.

Email and Collaboration Services: Configure, administer, and troubleshoot Microsoft Exchange for email services and collaborate on tools like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. Security and Compliance: Implement security measures, compliance policies, and disaster recovery solutions to protect data and systems. Manage security features like Microsoft Defender and Azure Security Center.

Virtualization: Utilize Microsoft Hyper-V or Azure virtualization technologies for server virtualization and cloud integration. Backup and Recovery: Develop and maintain backup and disaster recovery strategies using Microsoft technologies, such as Azure Backup and Azure Site Recovery.

Patch Management: Keep systems up to date by applying Windows Updates, service packs, and security patches.

