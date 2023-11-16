HEAD TOPICS

Microsoft Introduces New AI Services and Updates at Ignite 2023 Conference

Microsoft has unveiled around 100 new services and updates as part of its AI-forward strategy, with a focus on productivity and security. The company made the announcements at its annual Microsoft Ignite 2023 conference. The potential of AI to transform work in Africa is highlighted, with estimates suggesting that capturing just 10% of the global AI market could expand the continent's economy by 50% of its current GDP by 2030. Additionally, more than half of employees in Africa and the Middle East express a willingness to stay in their current jobs if their employers invest in new technologies like automation. Microsoft also introduced Copilot for Microsoft 365, aimed at reducing digital debt and increasing productivity.

Microsoft has introduced about 100 new services and updates as part of its AI-forward strategy, including key developments within its productivity and security offerings. The announcements were made at the company’s annual Microsoft Ignite 2023 conference. Just about every industry in Africa is undergoing a collective transformation, with estimates that AI could expand the economy as much as 50% of current GDP by 2030 if the continent could capture just 10% of the global AI market.

There are strong signals of AI’s potential to transform work across the continent. As it stands, more than half of employees in Africa and the Middle East say they would change their minds about seeking out a new job if their current employer invested in new technology like automation. Eight months ago, Microsoft introduced Copilot for Microsoft 365 to reduce digital debt and increase productivity so people can focus on the work that is uniquely human

