Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates aim to end child marriage

Three of the world's most influential women have told BBC News they want to end child marriage within a generation. Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates announced last year a collaboration between their foundations to combat the problem. But former First Lady Mrs Obama told BBC News: "It is an issue that can be solved tomorrow." "I'm sorry," said 26-year-old Lucy, as she choked back tears. "I feel emotional.
" Lucy was in the library of Ludzi Girls secondary school in the central region of Malawi. US secret service agents stood outside, under the red flame trees of the school grounds. She had just been speaking about the importance of girls staying in school, and spared the fate of marriage to much older men, before emotion suddenly overcame her. Around the table, three of the world's most influential humanitarians - Melinda French Gates, Amal Clooney and Michelle Obama - had quietly listened to her story
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »
Meeting in Dakar Reflects on Global Health ChallengesThe meeting in Dakar, Senegal, under the theme Science Saves Lives, gathered to reflect on the past and plan for the future. The Grand Challenges in Global Health initiative was launched in 2003, focusing on 14 significant scientific challenges. Progress in women's health was discussed, highlighting the lack of investment and exclusion of women in clinical trials. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched the initiative to find innovative solutions to these challenges.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »