Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates aim to end child marriage

Three of the world's most influential women have told BBC News they want to end child marriage within a generation. Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates announced last year a collaboration between their foundations to combat the problem. But former First Lady Mrs Obama told BBC News: "It is an issue that can be solved tomorrow." "I'm sorry," said 26-year-old Lucy, as she choked back tears. "I feel emotional.

" Lucy was in the library of Ludzi Girls secondary school in the central region of Malawi. US secret service agents stood outside, under the red flame trees of the school grounds. She had just been speaking about the importance of girls staying in school, and spared the fate of marriage to much older men, before emotion suddenly overcame her. Around the table, three of the world's most influential humanitarians - Melinda French Gates, Amal Clooney and Michelle Obama - had quietly listened to her story





