MFS Africa’s New Identity

Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO, puts it: “The name MFS Africa, just like an old jacket, was getting a little tight for us as we’ve grown. We’ve expanded beyond just mobile financial services, becoming a true omni-channel platform across the continent and beyond. As we embark on this next phase of our journey, we wanted a name that reflects our aspiration of wiring up the whole continent into one network of networks with pathways from and to every African and every African business.

Onafriq fuses “Ona,” Yoruba for pathways, and “Afrique,” the French word for Africa, reflecting their commitment to intelligent fintech. It also echoes the concept of One Africa, emphasizing a borderless, interconnected continent.

Dare Okoudjou aspires to create a payment infrastructure covering every corner of Africa, breaking down barriers in the fragmented payment landscape to facilitate international trade and economic growth.

