MFS Africa rebrands to Onafriq because of a name clash

The rebrand follows significant growth and several acquisitions made by the firm in recent years and months. These acquisitions include GTP which helped MFS Africa expand into the US which is what has brought about the need for a change of name.

“We’ve expanded beyond just mobile financial services, becoming a true omni-channel platform across the continent and beyond. As we embark on this next phase of our journey, we wanted a name that reflects our aspiration of wiring up the whole continent into one network of networks with pathways from and to every African and every African business,” the founder added.

The name Onafriq is rather interesting as it’s made up of multiple words, fused together into something new. It sure is a bold move to change the firm’s name given its network spanning 40 African markets, 500 million mobile money wallets, and 200 million bank accounts.

