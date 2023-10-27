Meyiwa trial: ‘I was not among those who assaulted the accused’

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Constable Nkosingphile Maphumulo, told the Pretoria high court on Friday that he was not among the people who allegedly assaulted accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Sibiya and Ntanzi are among five men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo on 26 October 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng. During cross-examination by defence advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, representing both Sibiya and Ntanzi, Maphumulo said he saw no visible injuries on the accused.

“My instruction is that he was arrested on 30 May 2020. During his arrest, he was then taken to Vosloorus, next to a municipality area, where he was assaulted and tortured with a plastic bag on his head,” the defence lawyer reiterated on Friday. headtopics.com

Mngomezulu also questioned Maphumulo's professionalism after he admitted he had not taken notes about events on the day in question because he did not have a notebook on him at the time. The five men on trial have all pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

