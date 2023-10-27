Meyiwa murder trial: Court hears accused was booked out from his cell overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard that one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers was booked out of his cell for an entire day and night, by investigators before he was taken to make a confession statement before a police officer.

The defence argues that Ntanzi did not make his statement of his own volition but was tortured and threatened. The State argues that Ntanzi was aware of his rights, and he still chose to make a confession to his alleged involvement in the football star’s murder.

Records from an occurrence book detailing the movements of Ntanzi from the cells at the Pretoria north Police Station have been laid bare before the court - showing that he was taken from his cell on the morning of the 18th of June and return at 2am the following day. headtopics.com

The lawyer for the fifth accused- advocate Zandile Mshololo has argued that Ntanzi had not slept before he was taken to make a confession statement before Lieutenant Colonel Mohale Raphadu."And according to the defence council for accused number two, that is when accused number two was being assaulted a day before when he was brought to you which is the 18th - when he was booked out up to midnight when he was booked back.

The court has also heard that Ntanzi was booked out of the cell at 4:50am and only appeared before Raphadu at 7.30am - leaving almost three hours unaccounted for. Mshololo asked State advocate George Baloyi for the relevant occurrence book to show where Ntanzi was kept during that period. headtopics.com

