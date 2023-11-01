Meyiwa murder: Defence alleges accused was assaulted until he ‘messed himself’

Buthelezi, who is an officer with the Ekurhuleni metro police special weapons and tactics unit, had taken the stand on Monday and gave details about how he had arrested Sibiya.“I was with Constable Sadiki. We met Sergeant Mogola at Tembisa police station car park and she showed us the warrant of arrest,” he said.

Buthelezi said a description of what Sibiya was wearing was given, as was that of the house where the suspect was staying. On Wednesday, during cross-examination, Mngomezulu said: “My instruction is that there were about five people who were in civilian clothes and more or less eight police officers in uniform at Lethabong. After he was assaulted at Lethabong he messed himself up and that is why you took him home to change his clothes.”

Buthelezi replied: “Like I said, when we arrested him he was wearing Brentwood pants. He was complaining that we had made him lie down on the ground wearing them. He also did not want to be arrested in those trousers and I was not going to deny him that when he was asking politely.”

He told the court that he used a “tactical takedown” or use of authoritative words on Sibiya to confuse him.Mngomezulu asked if a tactical takedown was intended to instil fear in the accused. “It depends on the person,” responded Buthelezi, adding that he had also handcuffed Sibiya and helped him to his feet.

“It is my instructions that Sibiya was handcuffed, lying face down, and he was lifted and pulled up with the handcuffs,” Mngomezulu said.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Meyiwa murder trial: Arresting officers version to be scrutinised by defenceThe State wants the court to admit a confession statement signed by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya in May 2020 and two confessions signed by Bongani Ntanzi in June of the same year. Both men are accused of the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence argues accused should’ve been detained in TembisaThe defence has raised questions about the detention of one of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence brings back paperwork to haunt State witnessThe court heard testimony from an Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer who arrested one of the five men accused of Meyiwa's murder.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Africa Fact of the Day: Africa’s fastest growing economiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Innovative Financial Services Transform Agricultural Entrepreneurship in AfricaAnalysis - Smallholder agricultural enterprises in Africa face a lot of challenges getting loans from financial institutions like banks due to the stringent requirements they can hardly fulfil. Investor confidence is usually lacking, given the risks involved in this sector of the economy.

Source: allafrica | Read more »