Meyiwa murder: Defence alleges accused was assaulted until he ‘messed himself’

Buthelezi, who is an officer with the Ekurhuleni metro police special weapons and tactics unit, had taken the stand on Monday and gave details about how he had arrested Sibiya.“I was with Constable Sadiki. We met Sergeant Mogola at Tembisa police station car park and she showed us the warrant of arrest,” he said.
Buthelezi said a description of what Sibiya was wearing was given, as was that of the house where the suspect was staying. On Wednesday, during cross-examination, Mngomezulu said: “My instruction is that there were about five people who were in civilian clothes and more or less eight police officers in uniform at Lethabong. After he was assaulted at Lethabong he messed himself up and that is why you took him home to change his clothes.”
Buthelezi replied: “Like I said, when we arrested him he was wearing Brentwood pants. He was complaining that we had made him lie down on the ground wearing them. He also did not want to be arrested in those trousers and I was not going to deny him that when he was asking politely.”
He told the court that he used a “tactical takedown” or use of authoritative words on Sibiya to confuse him.Mngomezulu asked if a tactical takedown was intended to instil fear in the accused. “It depends on the person,” responded Buthelezi, adding that he had also handcuffed Sibiya and helped him to his feet.
“It is my instructions that Sibiya was handcuffed, lying face down, and he was lifted and pulled up with the handcuffs,” Mngomezulu said.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »