Mexico success another record equaled by Verstappen

Newly crowned three-times world champion's 16h victory of 2023 sees him on equal terms with the career wins of four-times champion, Alain Prost.

Starting from third on the grid, the Red Bull driver stole the lead at the start and then dominated the race, which was punctuated by a lengthy red flag stoppage when Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily in his Haas.

It was Verstappen's fifth win in Mexico and his record-equalling 18th podium finish this year while Leclerc, who collided with Sergio Perez's Red Bull at the first corner, endured his 11th successive failure to convert pole into a victory.Perez spun off, recovered and retired, much to the disappointment of his home Mexican fans in a big crowd at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Daniel Ricciardo finished a creditable seventh for Alpha Tauri ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Williams’ Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.Verstappen made a sensational start, powering between the Ferraris to take the inside line after the 800-metre rush from turn one.

The stewards noted he was driving in an "unsafe condition" and decided to investigate after the race. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was sympathetic afterwards. "He had a rocket-ship launch and so much momentum in the first corner that you can't blame him for going for it and trying to take the lead at his home race."By lap 20, Verstappen led by 4.6 seconds before pitting for hards, handing the lead to Leclerc.