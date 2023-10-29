Mexico GP Preview: Perez under pressure to perform at home race

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 29, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 29, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is under pressure to perform well at his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track, we take a look at the Mexico GP Preview. The Mexican driver qualified fifth and will start behind AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo who will start on the second row according toPerez last won a race in April at the Azerbaijan GP and faces a tough challenge in Mexico City with Ferrari locking out the front row. He will also have to contend with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen and Ricciardo ahead of him.14) 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1’19.147 1.98117) Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1’19.163 1.