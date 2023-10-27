Meta’s latest financial report should really worry X

Q3 2023 results highlight a string of wins for Meta which has increased its net income to $11 billion.With the exception of Reality Labs, Meta keeps growing and the likes of X’s Elon Musk should be worried about the impact that growth has.that it had grown revenue by 23 percent to $34 billion in the last quarter. In fact, there was little for Meta shareholders to complain about especially looking back at the money-sink that is the Metaverse.

The firm reported that daily active people was up seven percent, net income was up 164 percent compared to Q3 2022 and cost and expenses were down 7 percent to $20 billion. These gains have no doubt been helped along by the fact that

This was noted by chief financial officer at Meta, Susan Li who reported that in this most recent quarter, Meta's headcount was down seven percent compared to the previous quarter."We had a good quarter for our community and business," Meta founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg told shareholders. "I'm proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and our AI studio.

Reading through the financial results it's hard not to find a win for Meta. Reels has driven a 40 percent increase on the time spent on Instagram, Threads has 100 million monthly active users, and – as Zuck mentioned – the firm's hardware business is flourishing as well.Meanwhile, Elon Musk appears to think that he can do what Meta has spent the better part of two decades doing in less time. Comparing Meta to X formerly Twitter is incredibly tough because we only have.

For every solution Musk promises, Meta has a well-established product that can match or outmatch X. For payments there is MetaPay, something X doesn't have at all, for calls and texts there is WhatsApp, for social interactions there is Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Then there's also a steady stream of hardware coming out of the firm as well. Perhaps X can claim that it pays creators but we've seen payouts dropping substantially since the program was launched in June.

