Meta Introduces Subscription Fees for European Users

This move aligns with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), necessitating user consent for personalized ad data processing. A July ruling by the EU’s Court of Justice found Meta in violation of GDPR by transferring user data from Europe to the US without sufficient protections. As a result, Meta ceased using user data for personalized ads in Europe unless explicitly approved by users.

Meta will continue to offer ad-supported Facebook and Instagram versions in Europe. Users must opt-in to receive personalized ads; otherwise, they will see generic, non-targeted ads. Users can adjust their settings at any time to influence the ads they receive and the data used for these ads.

