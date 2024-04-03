Mercedes-Benz GLS gets mild-hybrid assistance as standard

The third generation GLS from Mercedes-Benz now comes with mild-hybrid assistance as standard, but without the AMG GLS 63 variant. The SUV features an enlarged grille, restyled air vents, new front bumper, LED taillight clusters, and optional alloy wheels.

The cabin design remains the same, but now includes the latest MBUX software integrated into the infotainment system.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iron Fist, Velvet Glove: Mercedes-Benz GLE450d Coupe reviewGuess again if you think the re-skinned Mercedes-Benz GLE450d Coupe is just a glammed-up SUV. It’s vast, fast and efficient ...

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Exceptional package – at a priceMercedes-Benz’s new GLE 300d is a great drive but it doesn’t come cheap

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

22-year-old DJ Melzi shows off a R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63 [photos]DJ Melzi has seemingly added an R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63 to his collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz AMG C63S and AMG GLE 43.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz's performance-based A-Class hot hatch was a game changerOPINION | Mercedes-Benz's performance-based A-Class hot hatch was a game changer

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz G-Class boosted with hybrid punch and more techEntering its sixth year of production, Mercedes-Benz has officially removed the wraps from the facelift G-Class and performance G63.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Wait over: Mercedes-Benz officially prices new E-Class and CLEMercedes-Benz has finally disclosed South African market pricing of not only the new E-Class, but also the CLE coupe.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »