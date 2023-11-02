Men say they are spending more time on household chores, and would like to do more

The survey looked at who does the caregiving, how they care, for whom, and what men and women think about care. In some nations like South Africa (85%) and Rwanda (93%), men disagreed with the statement,"Boys should not be taught to sew, cook, clean, or take care of their siblings."
The unequal allocation of caregiving between men and women has long hindered women's participation in paid work., themed"Centering Care in a World in Crisis", explored the experiences and involvement in caregiving among 12,000 men and women, many of whom are parents, across 17 countries.
I am one of five co-authors of the report, which unveiled a remarkable appreciation for care among respondents. In an online survey they overwhelmingly associated care with positive terms."Love" was the most frequently mentioned word across all countries.Most of the men involved in the survey said they were doing care work, and they were willing to do more. But many barriers stood in their way, including societal norms and financial constraints.
Providing care for another person can be a positive experience, fostering empathy and meaningful relationships. However the unequal allocation of In 2018, the International Labour Oganisation estimated 606 million working age women were not able to do so because of unpaid care work.
But fathers in countries as diverse as Argentina, Ireland, China, Croatia and Rwanda also reported dedicating significant hours to various unpaid caregiving tasks within the household.In 15 countries, between 70% and 90% of men agreed with the statement,"I feel as responsible for care work as my partner."Men who spent more time caring for others experienced greater well-being.
