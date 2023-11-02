Melon Mobile’s eSIM tested — 500Mbps speeds and data that never expires

eSIM functionality is enabled through a dedicated chip, most commonly available in flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung.However, it is only the second of all South African mobile operators — including fully-fledged networks with their own infrastructure and MVNOs — to offer prepaid eSIMs online.We decided to see what the Melon Mobile eSIM sign-up process and user experience was like for ourselves.

Once this was done, the app presented a message that said, “Stay Tuned. Will start onboarding your eSIM really soon… It took longer then expected we are working to resolve it ”. Because we needed to scan this with the smartphone we were using at the time, we opted to share the QR code via WhatsApp another device.

We followed the clear and simple steps and were up and running with the SIM about 25 minutes after starting the process. As we knew we would be using much more than our initial allocation, we topped up with additional data using a bank card on the Melon Mobile app.

Melon Mobile’s pricing is not the best on the market, but it offers one major advantage over many of its competitors — never-expiring data.The Melon Mobile eSIM has performed very well in the few weeks we have used it.

