Meet the 'absolute disruptors' ready to cause havoc in Big Brother Mzansi S4

The fourth season of Big Brother Mzansi is set to cause havoc with unexpected twists and turns. Host Lawrence Maleka is excited about the new season and promises it will be amazing and fun. Viewers are urged to tune in to channel 198 after the launch show for a surprise immunity twist.





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.