Meet Nicky McLeod: The lioness roaring against environmental challenges

Nicky McLeod, co-founder of NGO Environmental and Rural Solutions (ERS), is a force to be reckoned with.

Nicky McLoed shows the stretch of land affected by wattle in Matatiele region, Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied Nicky McLeod’s small physique may fool you to think she is a pushover. Cofounder and partner of the Environmental and Rural Solutions (ERS), an NGO based in the rural Matatiele region of the Eastern Cape, she has the strength and the zeal of a lioness when it comes to tackling environmental challenges. Part of this week’s media excursion in Matatiele, McLeod displayed passion, walking up the hills, engaging with her team and taking whatever question from journalists.

Against a scorching sun of southern Drakensburg mountains, McLeod seemed more prepared for the gruelling but exciting excursion – a wide-breamed hat, with matching khaki trousers and safety shoes. From the springs project and rangeland, to the wattle menace, McLeod, who led a team of environmental specialists, became a point of reference.Plant invasion in the local landscape;The municipality having one truck to service 27 wards; headtopics.com

An estimated 90% of the waste being disposed of into streams, bushes, grazing land or wattle jungle; andMcLeod has described disposable nappies as a conundrum. “There are no disposal facilities in the villages, with waste going to wherever it can go. But we are grateful to the WWF Nedbank Green Trust, which has been of utmost assistance in the work that we do.”She said a new brand of washable nappy called Biddykins has been launched – in partnership with the ERS – as a local awareness and distribution facilitator.

Meet GMA alum Amy Robach's daughters, Ava Mclntosh and Analise MclntoshAmy Robach is an American television reporter who worked for ABC News. Who are Amy Robach's daughters, Ava Mclntosh and Analise Mclntosh? Read more here! Read more ⮕

NPA Amendment Bill: Greater independence so proposed IDAC doesn't meet same fate as ScorpionsNPA Amendment Bill: Greater independence so proposed IDAC doesn't meet same fate as Scorpions Read more ⮕

Toyota unveils striking concept vehicles: Meet the FT-3e and FT-SeTwo new battery electric vehicle models have been revealed by Toyota, a crossover concept and a carbon-neutral sports car. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Meet the 6 Rwandan Students Who Designed AI Algorithms for Chinese SatelliteSix students from Rwanda gained international recognition during World Space Week for their work in designing algorithms for the WonderJourney-1A (WJ-1A) satellite. Read more ⮕

Vanna White's kids: Meet Gigi Santo Pietro and Nikko Santo PietroVanna White's kids' lives testify to her success as a mother and career woman. They do well in their careers while enjoying their mother's fame. Read on here. Read more ⮕

Num set to meet with Gold One mine management following 'hostage situation'A labour dispute between trade unions Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and National Union of Mineworkers forced the gold mine to halt underground operations for three days where over 500 workers were trapped. Read more ⮕