Medium-term budget: Will the R350 SRD grant be extended?

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana accused of sexual harassment by spa worker. Image: GovernmentZA / FlickrFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana

is set to announce whether the social grant will continue or not when he delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to the Members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, 1 November, at 14:00 at the Cape Town City Hall.When he delivered his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in 2022 Godongwana said discussions about the R350 SRD grant’s replacement are still underway.

Godongwana said the future of the grant and its replacement would require “very difficult” trade-offs and financing decisions. “Despite the provision made in this budget, I want to reiterate that any permanent extension or replacement will require permanent increases in revenue, reductions in spending elsewhere, or a combination of the two,” he said.In February this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa also reiterated that work is underway to develop a mechanism for targeted basic income support for the most vulnerable aside from the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. headtopics.com

“Work is underway to develop a mechanism for targeted basic income support for the most vulnerable within our fiscal constraints. This will build on the innovation we have introduced through the R350 SRD Grant, including linking the data that we have across the government to make sure we reach all those who are in need,” he said., the country’s finances are in a dire state as tax collection is approximately R22 billion short of government predictions, according to