Medium-term budget:What government funds are being CUT?

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) indicated that fiscal consolidation measures might lead some departments to keep their previous budgets.Provinces won’t receive inflation-matched budget increments, leading to potential funding gaps in essential services and necessitating the reprioritisation advised by the National Treasury.
Provinces won’t receive budget increases matching inflation, potentially creating funding shortfalls in essential services.Despite these actions, the social wage at 61% will persist, as President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that social grants and funding for police, health, and education will remain untouched.Furthermore, labor-intensive departments will secure extra funding of R23.6 billion in 2023/24 for implementing the 2023 public service wage agreement.
Treasury urges universities to spend according to their capabilities. In health, they want to improve efficiency in overtime, medical supplies, security, and stalled projects. “The Health Department should tackle mounting medical claims, surpassing R100 billion, which pose financial risks. Legal changes are being made.South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Thursday, 2 November 2023
