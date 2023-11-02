Medium-term budget:What government funds are being CUT?

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) indicated that fiscal consolidation measures might lead some departments to keep their previous budgets.Provinces won’t receive inflation-matched budget increments, leading to potential funding gaps in essential services and necessitating the reprioritisation advised by the National Treasury.

Provinces won’t receive budget increases matching inflation, potentially creating funding shortfalls in essential services.Despite these actions, the social wage at 61% will persist, as President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that social grants and funding for police, health, and education will remain untouched.Furthermore, labor-intensive departments will secure extra funding of R23.6 billion in 2023/24 for implementing the 2023 public service wage agreement.

Treasury urges universities to spend according to their capabilities. In health, they want to improve efficiency in overtime, medical supplies, security, and stalled projects. “The Health Department should tackle mounting medical claims, surpassing R100 billion, which pose financial risks. Legal changes are being made.South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Thursday, 2 November 2023

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CAPETOWNETC: Cape Town urges Finance Minister not to cut R100m from housing grantsCape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to protect municipal grant funding in his mid-term budget speech this week.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverageMinister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, delivered the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement today.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

MONEYWEB: What Enoch Godongwana should announce in the MTBPSBusa says finance minister should cut spending and stay away from tax hikes.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

NEWS24: Medium-term budget: Focus on cost cutting as state spending surgesMedium-term budget: Focus on cost cutting as state spending surges

Source: News24 | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Where you can watch the medium-term budget liveFinance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his medium-term budget policy statement later today – this is where you can tune in.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »