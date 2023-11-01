Medium-term budget in a nutshell: It’s going to hurt

Government now expects to earn almost R57 billion less in taxes than it previously forecast. Much lower commodity prices (due in part to a Chinese demand) hit mining profits, while load shedding, Transnet’s woes and weak local growth also weighed on other tax income.

Treasury also didn’t fully budget for a 7.5% public sector wage hike, which has added billions to government spending this year. Some 55 000 civil servants now earn more than R1 million a year.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

