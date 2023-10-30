Medium Term Budget 2023 - Cut Spending, South Africa Warned

South Africa is anxiously awaiting the medium term budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that the government needs to trim the Budget and cut down on the bloated civil service - a proposal not favourably received by the government or trade unions. The minister also said that the country will be penniless by April 2024, if a spending cut is not implemented,

The country faces high inflation, high petrol prices which impacts the price of foodstuffs and a high unemployment rate, even though StatsSA reports a lowering of the figures, which stands at 32,9% - among the highest in the world.Fiscal consolidation is no longer on the cards. headtopics.com

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

RWC 2023: Siya Kolisi Hopes Springboks Win Will Lift Spirits Amid Economic Strain in South AfricaSiya Kolisi's message after the Springboks' 2023 RWC triumph reveals the cup's significance for South Africa. The captain hopes the win uplifts the nation's spirit. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Class of 2023 Sit for Their First PaperWith the start of the National Senior Certificate examinations today, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has expressed confidence in the work done by the Department of Basic Education, schools management and educators to prepare the Class of 2023 for their final exams. Read more ⮕

South Africa's rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budgetThe South African rand rose in early trade on Monday, the start of a data-heavy week that includes the government's mid-term budget statement. Read more ⮕

South Africa's 'no good news' mini budgetFinance minister Enoch Godongwana is in a bind as he reworks South Africa’s budget. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Monday, 30 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Monday, 30 October, Security personnel apprehended bogus doctor Matthew Lani. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: 3 South African Businesswomen Amazed by Springbok Victory in Epic Rugby World Cup FinalThree talented businesswomen share with Briefly News how they felt after the Springboks beat New Zealand in the epic Rugby World Cup final on 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕