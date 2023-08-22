Medical student cycles 1 500 km to raise funds for students

A final year medical student cycled 1 500 kilometres from Cape Town to KZN in 10 days. Camp said the generosity of strangers donating to the initiative made the trek worthwhile. Sarah Camp, a final year medical student at Stellenbosch University, cycled from campus to her hometown in Hillcrest, Durban, in just 10 days to raise more than R30 000 to help students clear their debt.

Camp left the Western Cape at 06:00 on 26 October on her mountain bike and arrived outside her home on Saturday, 3 November, to an array of family members patiently waiting. "It was the ride of my life. I never envisioned that I would cycle from one province to the next. It was most certainly an experience I will never forget. "It also gave me a bit of a new perspective on life as I freely cycled with the fresh air and beautiful scenery all around me," she said. She recalled cycling more than 1 500 kilometres, while her friend, fellow medical student, Bianca Tout, drove alongside. Tout, from Limpopo, had the necessary equipment, food and water in the vehicle and never left her friend's sid





🏆73. News24 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: ANCYL calls for R4 500 grant for unemployed graduates, wants SRD grant increased to R1 500ANCYL president Collen Malatji said the grants will help graduates while they look for jobs.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Rwanda: University of Kigali Pays Health Insurance for Over 500 Kigali Residents, Participates in UmugandaOfficials and students of University of Kigali (UoK), on Saturday, October 28 participated in community work (Umuganda) in Kigali and reached out to 566 needy residents in Kimihurura Sector by paying health insurance for them.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Analyst Developer C# (Stellenbosch) x 3 - Western Cape StellenboschIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Analyst Developer C# (Stellenbosch) x 3 - Western Cape StellenboschCompany description: Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives […]

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘Stellenbosch University Urinator’ loses court caseFormer Stellies student argued that he was drunk at the time when he urinated on a black students belongings

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Stellenbosch urination: Theuns du Toit challenges expulsion claiming university treated him unfairlyThe lawyer representing former Stellenbosch University Theuns du Toit has claimed that his client was the subject of unfair treatment in how the university handled its disciplinary matters.

Source: News24 | Read more »