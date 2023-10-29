Medical schemes: Facing higher contributions, slashed benefits? Experts weigh in on how to cope

You may need to rethink your cover, taking a good look at your individual healthcare needs and paying close attention to where your scheme has changed benefits. Medical schemes are announcing above-inflation contribution increases for next year that range from 5% to 16% on average.
Schemes are currently hard-pressed to balance affordability, incomplete legislation and financial stability, Victor Crouser, an independent healthcare and financial adviser at Secure My Future, says. Crouser says while average scheme increases are between 5% and 16%, the increases on different options within schemes range from 3% to close to 20%, but schemes with lower increases are typically cutting benefits to balance the books.
A family of two adults and two children on the Coastal Saver option, for example, would have been contributing R1 646 a month to their medical savings account between April and December this year (contribution rates were lower for the first four months of the year). headtopics.com
Towert says to keep contributions lower, Discovery has also introduced a price for biologic therapies for cancer treatment and generic pricing for chemotherapy where generic alternatives exist. Towert and Crouser say many members are taking out a core hospital plan together with gap cover insurance to take care of high costs for illnesses. They are then self-funding day-to-day costs.
If you are running out of money to fund your day-to-day healthcare needs from your medical savings before the end of the year, any cut in savings account allocations or move to a cheaper option will exacerbate this situation. headtopics.com
Apply an inflation-related increase to your 2023 medical savings account allocation and if your savings contributions for next year will amount to less, save the difference in a dedicated account for healthcare expenses, Crouser suggests.