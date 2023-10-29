Medical doctor wins first-ever Miss World SA pageant

Medical doctor Claude Mashego was crowned Miss World SA on Saturday. Image: Instagram / Miss World South AfricaWhile the national team’s fifteen players geared to unleash their final wrath on the rugby pitch, twelve of the country’s most beautiful women went head-to-head for the Miss World SA crown.As the newly crowned reigning queen, Claude will represent the country at the Miss World pageant next year in New Delhi, India.

“These young women are standing here to prove themselves as worthy leaders to take this country forward,” she said.The inaugural Miss World SA crown named Peo, meaning seed, was designed and made by local company NQ Jewellery Design Services. Pageant runner and media mogul Carol Bouwer said “while the winners may wear various crowns over the years, this one shall remail our ‘forever crown.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini was the MC for the night, while musicians like Unathi and Jimmy Dludlu kept the audience entertained. Bryoni Govender launches ‘Her Way Out’ advocacy campaign

Miss World South Africa: Dr Claude Mashego to represent SA at Miss WorldMiss World South Africa: Dr Claude Mashego to represent SA at Miss World Read more ⮕

The new Miss World South Africa: Dr. Claude M. MashegoDr. Claude M. Mashego is the first Miss World South Africa, breaking barriers and inspiring change. Here is all you need to know. Read more ⮕

Miss World SA pageant kicks off at 6pmMiss World SA pageant kicks off at 6pm Read more ⮕

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert Enjoys Rugby World Cup Final With Family, Posts Video on InstagramMiss South Africa is backing the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final. Natasha Joubert posted a video as she and her family danced wearing their jerseys. Read more ⮕

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

Five ways medical aid could be made cheaperUnderstanding the value of healthcare Read more ⮕