Medical doctor wins first-ever Miss World SA pageant

Medical doctor Claude Mashego was crowned Miss World SA on Saturday. Image: Instagram / Miss World South AfricaWhile the national team’s fifteen players geared to unleash their final wrath on the rugby pitch, twelve of the country’s most beautiful women went head-to-head for the Miss World SA crown.As the newly crowned reigning queen, Claude will represent the country at the Miss World pageant next year in New Delhi, India.
“These young women are standing here to prove themselves as worthy leaders to take this country forward,” she said.The inaugural Miss World SA crown named Peo, meaning seed, was designed and made by local company NQ Jewellery Design Services. Pageant runner and media mogul Carol Bouwer said “while the winners may wear various crowns over the years, this one shall remail our ‘forever crown.
Media personality Minnie Dlamini was the MC for the night, while musicians like Unathi and Jimmy Dludlu kept the audience entertained. Bryoni Govender launches ‘Her Way Out’ advocacy campaign