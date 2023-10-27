Media reporting on Israel-Hamas war face singular challenges

Global media outlets are facing near-unprecedented challenges in their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as conflicting propaganda, social media pressure and charged public opinion require them to exercise extreme caution.

"This war is one of the most complex and polarising stories we have ever had to cover," Deborah Turness, chief executive of BBC News, said in an online post this week. Their union says 22 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, the day militants belonging to the Islamist Hamas movement attacked Israel.

The biggest contingent, 358, is from US media. British media are second with 281, followed by French outlets with 221.Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a nonprofit organisation defending press freedom, has accused Israel of"suffocating journalism in Gaza". headtopics.com

"Confusing haste with speed, many media have published false information and images that have not been contextualised, verified or presented as reliable," the IFJ said. "I needed to be more careful with my words and I am sorry," CNN anchor Sara Sidner later posted on X after reporting the claim live on air.On October 17, several media, including AFP, reported on a statement by the Hamas health ministry that 200 to 300Several media have since leaned towards Israel's version, based on intelligence reports and video analysis.

"The early versions of the coverage -- and the prominence it received in a headline, news alert and social media channels -- relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified," The New York Times said Monday.AFP's Chetwynd said that"we should have been more careful in our wording, and given more context on what we did not know". headtopics.com

