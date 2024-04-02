Media Personality Gogo Maweni Acquires Lavish Mansion

The media personality and sangoma shared the news on Instagram, showcasing the lavish mansion with its lush garden and swimming pool. Gogo Maweni, real name, Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo is investing in properties, and we are happy for her. The star has been open about her several projects, including a double-storey apartment complex when she revealed that they had closed off another deal on a lavish mansion.
The star gave her fans a glimpse of the property and the lush garden and swimming pool stole people's hearts. She wrote:"When God & our ancestors say YES! No-one can say NO! We bagged our 4th property @velabahleke_the_king here’s to hard work, dedication and success…together we are unstoppable my love ❤️ let’s make memories #homeowner #multipletitledeedowner #propertyinvestment." We all know Mzansi loves seeing their favourite stars progressing in life. Many flooded the star's timeline with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Reported that Kabza De Small is working hard and playing hard
