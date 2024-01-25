Media organisations demand withdrawal of 'unconstitutional' SABC Bill

SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) have demanded the withdrawal of the 'unconstitutional' SABC Bill. They expressed deep concern regarding the bill, which does not address the public broadcaster's funding challenges. The organisations are also worried about the rush to introduce the bill without a policy update and proper scrutiny.





