Mcwa! Kolisi gives Bryan Habana a kiss, celebrates RWC final win

A social media user posted a video of the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi evidently happy, dancing and singing a Gwijo song as he celebrated his team becoming the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions as seen in an X (formally known as Twitter) post shared on Sunday, 29 October.The Springboks knocked out the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. By the end of the game, the New Zealand team was behind by one point whereas the South African team won the game with 12 points.

“People who are not from South Africa don’t understand what it means for our country. It is not just about the game. Our country goes through such a lot. We are just grateful that we can be here. I want to tell the people of South Africa ‘thank you so much,”The Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi was seen dancing and singing a Gwijo song as he celebrated his team’s latest victory.

