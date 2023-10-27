Mchunu, Ramaphosa observe progress in upgrade of Emfuleni critical water infrastructure

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the repairs and upgrade of critical bulk water infrastructure such as pipelines and pump stations in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.to Emfuleni on Friday, 27 October, acknowledged that at no stage in the past had government reached this level of cleaning up of sewers and fixing sanitation and water infrastructure.

“They are seeking Rand Water to do that job as a service provider to them, instead of them doing it themselves because they have no capacity I’ve seen them with my eyes. They are trying to catch up, but it is not really doable in the foreseeable future. That’s guaranteed; this report will come to us on 15 November to say we agreed,” Mchunu said.

The municipality incorporates areas including Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Sharpeville, Sebokeng, Boipatong and others. The economically and socially important Vaal River also flows through this area. Joined by a number of Ministers, including Mchunu, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and provincial and municipal leadership – the President assessed progress in improvements to service delivery, as well as challenges that remain.

