Mbeki Cuts Tainted Zuma Loose to Fight Legal Battles as Private Citizen

Mbeki, facing a Zuma tainted by corruption allegations, cut him loose to fight his legal battles as a private citizen.

In his rich and seminal memoir, the former member of the ANC's political council in Lusaka and former director-general (DG) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Vusi Mavimbela, remembers a conversation he had with then president Thabo Mbeki in the early 2000s over and against Mavimbela’s effort to bring harmony to what was clearly a souring relationship between the president and his then deputy,. Mavimbela had worked with both in various capacities for almost 30 years in exile and was saddened by the deterioration in their relationship in government. Mbeki’s response to Mavimbela's efforts was frank and impatient. "Klaus (using Mavimbela's exile nom de guerre, clearly trying to awaken the DG's political consciousness), how do we leave the health and future of the ANC and government in the hands of such people? The man has no capacity to do the things we said need to be done; no capacity whatsoever





