Mbalula: ANC supports Godongwana’s plans to reconfigure state, close some depts

Godongwana alluded to this while tabling his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa also hinted at plans to review and reconfigure the structure and size of the State during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) earlier in 2023.Mbalula said the reconfiguration of the State is in line with ANC resolutions taken at its elective conference in 2022.

“We are for reconfiguration and alignment of different entities, that is what is important and what he's talking about and we are for that reconfiguration. “If that leads to reduction of ministries, that's it. It's not an issue for the African National Congress. That is, in fact, what we want."

Democratic Alliance (DA) Finance spokesperson Dion George said some of the planned spending cuts are misplaced. "We believe they're cutting in the wrong places. Instead of giving bailouts to state-owned enterprises and cutting on the public sector wage bill, they now want to actually bail out Transnet, as well. So, we're not quite sure what that would look like, but it might well be a debt transfer."

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: 'Fix Eskom, Transnet' to unlock growth, Mbalula says in call for 'sensible' reduction to govt spend'Fix Eskom, Transnet' to unlock growth, Mbalula says in call for 'sensible' reduction to govt spend

Source: News24 | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliffThe ANC would get 43% to 45% of the national vote if an election were held now, three polls show.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

NEWS24: 'Fighter' Mkhwebane will serve on justice committee with ANC's Dyantyi and DA's Breytenbach'Fighter' Mkhwebane will serve on justice committee with ANC's Dyantyi and DA's Breytenbach

Source: News24 | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: ANC expects Godongwana to prioritise the poor and working classThe minister is expected to table his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: ANC welcomes Kholeka Gcaleka's appointment as new Public ProtectorGcaleka, who was endorsed by the National Assembly in October as its preferred candidate becomes South Africa's fifth Public Protector from Wednesday.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

NEWS24: Suspended ANC councillor accused of child rape to remain behind barsSuspended ANC councillor accused of child rape to remain behind bars

Source: News24 | Read more »