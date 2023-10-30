Max Verstappen writes another chapter in F1 history books as more records fall

Crossing the finish line 14 seconds clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen secured his 16th win of the season - a new record! In the previous race in Austin, Texas, Verstappen equalled his 2022 record of 15 wins in a single season, but has now broken it.

The win was also the 51st in his Formula 1 career, matching that of F1 legend Alain Prost. If Verstappen wins the final three races of the season, he will surpass Sebastian Vettel's tally of 53.

