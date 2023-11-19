Max Verstappen Wins Thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen claimed the 18th win of his record-breaking season, overcoming a five-second penalty to power to victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtook Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the last lap to grab second place ahead of the Mexican with French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine finishing fourth at the end of a race which saw multiple lead changes and plenty of overtaking.

Verstappen had been highly critical of the return of Formula One to Vegas after a 41-year absence, saying the event was “99 percent show”, but as he drove past the finish line he celebrated with a chorus of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the team radio. “He loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back…the way he fough





