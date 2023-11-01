Mauritania set for AGOA return as Uganda, Gabon, Niger and CAR get the boot from US

Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Chad and the Republic of Congo are the top five beneficiaries of AGOA. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) provides significant benefits for some industries, notably car manufacturing and agriculture in South Africa. Access requires participating countries to meet certain criteria, including not working against American interests and maintaining certain human rights norms.

Due to the governments of CAR and Uganda's flagrant abuses of internationally recognised human rights, benefits will also be discontinued for both countries. She added that the US would outline targets which these banned countries should attempt to meet if they wish to be reintegrated into the programme.

