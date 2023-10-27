Mau Mau veterans seek royal redress from King Charles III

Police officers of the Kenya Police arrest a teenage boy in a Nairobi neighbourhood during the Mau Mau Uprising, 1956. Original Publication: Picture Post - 8232 - Nairobi Police - unpub. 1956. (Photo by John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Kahengeri left school as a teenager after a disagreement with the principal over his anti-colonial beliefs, later joining the Mau Mau rebels as a young man. “The cruel … ill-treatment that was meted to the Africans by the colonial administration, I was one to suffer that.”

Tens of thousands of people were rounded up and detained without trial in camps where reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings were common. A year into the bloodshed, Kahengeri was arrested along with his father and sent to an Indian Ocean island. headtopics.com

Tens of thousands of Kenyans — many with no links to the Mau Mau — endured harrowing treatment including torture and appalling sexual mutilation at the hands of security forces. “If I were given a place and a chance to speak to the king … the first question I would ask him is, why did you keep silent?”

