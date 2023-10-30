Matthew Perry's cause of death remains unconfirmed, as additional investigation is required

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office will need to do an additional investigation to find the cause of his death.The medical examiner has listed Perry's cause of death as"deferred".

When the cause of death cannot be determined with an autopsy, a deferred certificate is issued until further investigation is done, according to the Los Angeles coroner's guidelines. An autopsy on Perry has been completed, but medical examiners are still waiting for results from toxicology reports to determine the cause of death, which could take weeks, according toIt was initially reported by news outlets that Perry had died from an apparent drowning. It was also initially reported that no drugs were found at the scene.

The LA Fire Department received a call from Perry's residence for a water rescue emergency. Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi.Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. At the height of Perry's success, he battled with addiction to painkillers and alcohol. headtopics.com

He had gone to rehabilitation clinics multiple times for his addictions. Due to his drug use, Perry suffered numerous health issues, including a burst colon in 2018.

