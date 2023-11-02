Matthew Perry: Meth and Fentanyl ruled out as cause of death

The additional tests will take approximately four to six months to conclude and once all that data is collected the Los Angeles coroner will be able to determine the actors cause of death.Matthew was found unresponsive by his assistant in his hot tub Saturday after playing pickleball for a few hours before arriving home.

Since the news of his death many of his friends, family and industry colleagues have shared their tributes to the actor.Molly noted: “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace”.“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they shared in their statement.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: 'Utterly devastated': Friends cast break silence on Matthew Perry's death'Utterly devastated': Friends cast break silence on Matthew Perry's death

Source: News24 | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: 'Friends' cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew PerryIn their first public reaction since Perry's death on Saturday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told People magazine: 'We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.'

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘Friends’ cast breaks silence following the death of Matthew PerryMatthew Perry's former 'Friends' cast mates have finally released a statement opening up about the actor's sudden death.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Ione Skye Posts Last Text Interaction With Late ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry: “Loved This Guy”Ione Skye, a former co-star with the late 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry, has shared their last text conversation a few days before he was found dead in his house.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: RIP Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ star’s ex-fiancé breaks silenceMatthew Perry's ex-fiancé Molly Hurwitz opened up about the actor's sudden death after a complicated relationship.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Matthew Perry’s ex criticised over timing of ‘addiction’ postSocial media users have come for Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée over the timing of her comments about his personal battles in her Instagram post.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »