Matthew Lani: A web of lies, a 'stolen' identity and the consequences of TikTok fame

Lani is accused of assuming Zingelwa’s identity to give credibility to his false claim that he was a doctor, the bedrock of his TikTok persona that pulled in nearly 300 000 followers. Lani used this reach – based on a complex web of lies – to sell diet products, and when the ruse landed him in handcuffs facing criminal charges of impersonating a doctor, his lawyer said it was for “entertainment”.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
NEWS24: Charges against alleged bogus TikTok doctor Matthew Lani withdrawnCharges against alleged bogus TikTok doctor Matthew Lani withdrawn - lawyer
Source: News24 | Read more »
BBCAFRİCA: Matthew Lani: South African TikTok star freed after 'fake doctor' arrestMatthew Lani had been picked up after entering a hospital and accused of impersonating a doctor.
Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »
THECİTİZEN_NEWS: WATCH: TikTok bogus doc Matthew Lani refuses to shed light on qualificationsMatthew Lani admitted that he was not a doctor and insisted that his online persona was purely for 'entertainment'
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
THESANEWS: ‘Lying is not an offense’: NPA ‘defends’ bogus doctor Matthew Lani?Bogus Dr Matthew Lani was arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday, 29 October and he is now a free man!
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Health Department probes alleged bogus doctor Matthew Lani - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Government to investigate alleged bogus doctor Matthew Lani.
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
EWNUPDATES: 'Dr Matthew Lani' released from custody, charges droppedThe case against well-known social media influencer, Matthew Lani, has been dropped. The Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against Lani earlier this month, and he was arrested on Sunday night, after he was caught trying to sneak into the Helen Joseph Hospital.
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »