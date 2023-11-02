Matric pupil yanked out of final exams at Oprah’s school, offered R15k to enrol elsewhere

But OWLAG made a U-turn last week, barring the Grade 12 pupil from entering the premises to write her exams, according to Modipane. “We had appealed the expulsion but it was denied. My child knows no one in Gauteng, she was thrown out just like that after spending five years inside OWLAG premises. The expulsion was very harsh, but at least she was allowed to finish and go.

“Where is she supposed to go write subjects such as Visual Arts and Computer Applications Technology? None of the township schools in Rustenburg offer such.”Another parent, Ntombi Motloung, said she has stopped helping poor families in Soweto to apply for OWLAG scholarships.

“Our children are dying slowly, many of the girls are on medication because of the stressful environment,” said Motloung. sent questions to OWLAG executive director Gugu Ndebele, enquiring why the teenager was stopped from writing.“We do not comment or share specific information on any student to protect their privacy. OWLAG has provided a world-class education since 2007 for girls who show leadership potential despite their disadvantaged backgrounds.

