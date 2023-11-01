Matric Exams: TikTok Video of Pupils Studying All Night in Classroom Impresses Mzansi People

""You got nothing to lose just stay there and focus ,come January you'll be proud with your families."In a related article,reported that Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga warned matriculants not to cheat for the upcoming exams.to those caught cheating didn't go down well with South Africans, who criticized her for her words.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Matric exams off to a good start: Education Department - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,More than 700 000 learners sat for their first exam, English paper one, across the country.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: Matric Final Exams: Gauteng Education MEC monitors “smooth” startMEC Chiloane said most of its matric candidates were present and honoured all rules and regulations as expected.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Matric Final Exams: Grade 12 pupil disqualified for possession of banned gadgetThe matric pupil was disqualified for possession of a banned gadget during the course of the exam on Monday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Matric exams: Here’s what will be written on Wednesday, 1 November 2023Matric exams have started! This time of the year can bring a mix of excitement and stress as learners near the end of their school careers.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Gauteng Portfolio Committee calls for tight security for matric exams - SABC NewsIncidents of violence have been reported in some townships across Gauteng.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Matric exams: Impostor caught writing in KZN’s top-performing schoolJust days after the 2023 matric exams started, an impostor was caught at a school in KwaZulu-Natal trying to write for a part-time candidate.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »