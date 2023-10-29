Matric exams:Security enhanced, NO leaks

Final matric exams are set to begin on Monday, with thousands of candidates sitting for their English papers.

The Basic Education Department revealed it’s beefing up security for Grade 12 exams, which start on Monday. They revealed that they’re determined to prevent any question paper leaks.Matric exams safety beefed up to ensure no leaks

The department is collaborating with the state security agency and Umalusi, a quality assurance body, to ensure these measures are effective, according toBasic Education Minister Angie Motshekga emphasized the importance of provincial education departments adhering to established procedures for storing question papers and following all security protocols.They have also set specific collection times for chief invigilators to minimize the chances of early access to the paper. headtopics.com

“Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) have been tasked with following strict standard operating procedures, including training storage point managers in security protocols. “Furthermore, specific collection times for question papers by chief invigilators have been established to deter any unauthorized early access.Total number of invigilators and markers

To ensure the smooth execution of the examinations, a total of 207 different question papers will be utilised. Supported by a dedicated team of 72,500 invigilators and 52,500 markers. Furthermore, the invigilator roster has been expanded to 72,500 individuals. All committed to ensuring the examinations’ proper conduct, compared to 72,000 in the previous year. headtopics.com

