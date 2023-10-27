Matric Exams: How to spot if your child is having suicidal thoughts

, drawing a close to their 12 year school journey. During this time, a learners stress levels are elevated as they consider their futures.While we all have different coping mechanism, for some learners it may become all too overwhelming and start having suicidal thoughts.

Clinical psychologist Sinqobile Elevia Aderinoye says suspecting that parents suspecting that their child may not be coping and possibly be having dark thoughts should look out for the following sign;Aderinoye has advised learners to open confide in someone they trust if it all becomes too overwhelming

“Talk to someone you trust if it becomes overwhelming, managing your expectations of self is quite important, keep in mind that exams have a beginning and an end”, she says.Learners have also been advised to not spend excessive amounts of time on distractions such as cellphones, tv games and television headtopics.com

“Do not use substances such as alcohol or drugs (marijuana included) as coping mechanisms. These substances tend to be effective in the short term and not the long term,” Aderinoye concludes.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

How to BEST PREPARE for your matric examsMatric exams are right around the corner, what tips can you offer the class of 2023? We'll start... do not cram Read more ⮕

MATRIC EXAMS 2023: Risks of cheating or dishonestyMatric Candidates were also reminded that if they are found guilty of any act of dishonesty, there might be huge consequences. Read more ⮕

Matric Exam 2023: No wristwatches will be allowed this yearWith matric exams around the corner, the department has alluded that it is taking no chances to open room for cheating. Read more ⮕

198 Inmates Write National Senior Certificate Exams in South African Prisons: Mzansi Finds HumourPrisoners in South African correctional facilities are writing their matric exams. The Department of Correctional Services revealed that they had an 87.5% pass rate. Read more ⮕

DA: KZN’s 2023 matric class must be given every opportunity to succeedThe DA sincerely hopes that they would have dedicated the necessary personal time and energy to do their best. Read more ⮕

Principal goes the extra mile to increase school’s matric pass rateEsther Payne Secondary School is one of the oldest schools in the northern areas and the pass rate dwindled prior to 2022. Read more ⮕